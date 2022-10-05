ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $151,100.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,087.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of CHPT stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,726,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,964,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 15.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHPT. B. Riley began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.