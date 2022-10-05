Charged Particles Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.12 Million (IONX)

Charged Particles (IONX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Charged Particles has a market cap of $2.12 million and $57,244.00 worth of Charged Particles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Charged Particles has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Charged Particles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Charged Particles

Charged Particles launched on May 30th, 2021. Charged Particles’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Charged Particles is https://reddit.com/r/ChargedParticles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Charged Particles’ official website is charged.fi. Charged Particles’ official Twitter account is @DefiNft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Charged Particles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Charged Particles are Interest-bearing Non-Fungible Tokens (DeFi NFTs). A “Particle” is ANY Non-Fungible Token that, via the Charged Particles Protocol, is minted with an interest-bearing token (e.g. aDAI) to accrue interest over time, giving the token a “Charge.””

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Charged Particles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Charged Particles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Charged Particles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

