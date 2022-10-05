Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.17

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.17 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 10.19 ($0.12). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.60 ($0.13), with a volume of 55,473 shares trading hands.

Chaarat Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.13. The stock has a market cap of £72.42 million and a P/E ratio of -25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87.

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chaarat Gold news, insider Martin Andersson purchased 289,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £40,593.14 ($49,049.23). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 429,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,749,314.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.