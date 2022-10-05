CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $104.45

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$104.45 and traded as low as C$103.62. CGI shares last traded at C$106.37, with a volume of 279,266 shares trading hands.

GIB.A has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank set a C$130.00 price objective on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$127.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$25.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$106.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.48.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

