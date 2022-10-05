CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.63

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 2154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

CGG ( OTCMKTS:CGGYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter.

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing software under the Geovation brand.

