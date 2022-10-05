CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.28.

Several research firms have commented on CEU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CEU stock opened at C$2.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$604.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.50. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$1.72 and a one year high of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.35.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

See Also

