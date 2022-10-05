Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $6.66

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.36. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 8,638 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.59.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $856.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.03 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 32.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

