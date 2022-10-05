Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Centrica Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. Centrica has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Centrica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.14) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 97 ($1.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

