Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 590,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. 2,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.37 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

