Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 63.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.55.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

CG stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.73. 573,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,736. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 3.74.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

