Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CGAU. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

CGAU stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 43,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,972. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Centerra Gold by 165.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. 37.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.