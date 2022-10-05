Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

CELU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Celularity from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Celularity from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Celularity during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Celularity during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celularity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Celularity stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.29. Celularity has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

