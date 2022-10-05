Ccore One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CCO) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a market cap of $5,640.44 and $22.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Ccore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

