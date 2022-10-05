CBC.network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.37 Million (CBC)

CBC.network (CBC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. CBC.network has a market cap of $1.37 million and $91,460.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CBC.network has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CBC.network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,190.17 or 1.00015261 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00050980 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009908 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00063176 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021878 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004935 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

CBC.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. Telegram | Medium | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.