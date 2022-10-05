CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.38

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and traded as low as $21.92. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 3,142 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBFV has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CB Financial Services Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a market cap of $110.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.59.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

