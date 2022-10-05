Caspian 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,696.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CSP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Caspian coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $848,478.00 and approximately $2,696.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech/?utm_source=cryptocompare. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Caspian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

