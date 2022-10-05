CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $105.00. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Up 1.0 %

KMX stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. CarMax has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.