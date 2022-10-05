Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Trimmed by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies comprises approximately 9.9% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $18,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.91. 11,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.72. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.66 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.