Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Increased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.30. 16,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,454. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,499,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

