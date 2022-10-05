Capital Management Corp VA Raises Holdings in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,630 shares during the quarter. Acme United comprises about 4.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned 14.51% of Acme United worth $16,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 17.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.86. Acme United Co. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $56.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Barker acquired 1,300 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,453 shares of company stock worth $77,581 and sold 2,543 shares worth $80,590. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

