Capital Management Corp VA Has $5.49 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,074 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,559,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

