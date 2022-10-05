Capital Management Corp VA Has $4.11 Million Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.17% of EnerSys worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.5% in the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 601,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 47,148 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 187.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th.

EnerSys stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.82. 8,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,482. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.39.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.25 million. On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

