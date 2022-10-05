Capital Management Corp VA Has $10.03 Million Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Capital Management Corp VA cut its position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103,308 shares during the period. WisdomTree Investments accounts for about 2.5% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned 1.35% of WisdomTree Investments worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WETF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 41.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 16.7% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $725.62 million, a PE ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.63. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $6.92.

WisdomTree Investments Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 150.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WETF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

