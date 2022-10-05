Capital Management Corp VA Boosts Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,149,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 554,230 shares during the quarter. Pitney Bowes makes up approximately 1.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned 1.24% of Pitney Bowes worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,923 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,918,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

PBI traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. 42,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,626. The stock has a market cap of $460.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,126.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile bought 25,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,716.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps bought 20,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,126.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $166,429 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

