Capital Management Corp VA Acquires 400 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.60. 311,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,537,199. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

