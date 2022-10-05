Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 1,489 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,520,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,415,000 after buying an additional 132,436 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 102,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 62,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

NYSE T traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. 509,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,559,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

