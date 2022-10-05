Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 87.3% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $10,289,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $40.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,718.61. 6,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,402. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.22 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,907.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,016.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

