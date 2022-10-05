Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 428 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $476.61. 31,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $443.64 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $514.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.