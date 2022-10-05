Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 390 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.38.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $158.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,916. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.43. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

