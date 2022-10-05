Canal Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 96,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,800. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.