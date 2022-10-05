Canal Capital Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $810,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,494 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,907. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20.
Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Asset Management Profile
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
