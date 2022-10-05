Canal Capital Management LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,319. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.