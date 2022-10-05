Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 422 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 506,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,265,384. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

