Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Up 3%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.73. Approximately 120,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 226,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Canada Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Canada Nickel Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.93 million and a PE ratio of -22.11.
Insider Activity at Canada Nickel
About Canada Nickel
Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.
