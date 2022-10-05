Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Price Target to $17.00

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LLAP. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Terran Orbital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.
Terran Orbital Stock Up 14.7 %
Shares of Terran Orbital stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Terran Orbital has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.78.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,181,000. Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,857,000. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,097,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.
