CaliCoin (CALI) Price Reaches $0.0117 on Major Exchanges

CaliCoin (CALI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One CaliCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CaliCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. CaliCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $102,478.00 worth of CaliCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CaliCoin Profile

CaliCoin was first traded on January 30th, 2021. CaliCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. CaliCoin’s official website is calicoin.me. CaliCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CaliCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CaliCoin was created to help this very special class of needy animals. CaliCoin admires and draws strength from these animals and their will to survive. CaliCoin even coined a term for these animals.CaliCoin aims to help “Animals of Determination”—“AODs”CaliCoin is a unique charity token and a donation platform devoted to helping AODs. CaliCoin smartly marries the dual affinity many crypto-enthusiasts have for animal welfare, and hence provides a safe, transparent, and seamless means to help AODs around the world.CaliCoin is built on the Ethereum Network, which means every transaction is transparent and highly protected. Currently, there are 100 Million fixed supply tokens with the coin listed on multiple exchanges.To ensure transparency, the CaliCoin team conducts rigorous due diligence on AOD charities before admitting them into the CaliCoin system. Once a charity is qualified, it is added to the CaliCoin platform and assigned its own wallet. Prospective donors can then peruse the charities, choose one or more (or all!) for a donation, and purchase and deposit CaliCoins seamlessly into the wallets of their choice. CaliCoin is 100% non-profit and takes no commissions or added fees. Donors can rest assured 100% of their donations go directly to the animals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaliCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaliCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaliCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

