Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Sells 814 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.4% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.9% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $479.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $443.64 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

