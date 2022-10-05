Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.77 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 368.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,602 shares during the period. CGI makes up 10.8% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 101.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 795.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB stock opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $93.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.94.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

