Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 20th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. 4,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,392. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSQ. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

