Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 20th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. 4,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,392. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ)
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.