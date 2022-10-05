Calamos Global Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $16.42.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 338.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,759 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.