Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 20th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,943. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $16.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

