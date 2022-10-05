Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CHW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. 1,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,200. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter worth $42,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

