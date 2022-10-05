Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 20th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CHI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,919. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI)
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.