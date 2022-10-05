Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 20th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CHI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,919. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 561,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 105,978 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

