Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.58 and last traded at $57.58. Approximately 25,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,126,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.59.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after buying an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,783,000 after purchasing an additional 58,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 30.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,543,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 360,508 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Articles

