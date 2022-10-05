Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Up 3.5%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.20 and last traded at $44.07. Approximately 6,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 474,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 28.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.