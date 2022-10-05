Buxcoin (BUX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $149,597.11

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Buxcoin has a market capitalization of $149,597.11 and approximately $13,056.00 worth of Buxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Buxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Buxcoin has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MYCE (MYCE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002299 BTC.
Buxcoin Coin Profile
Buxcoin is a coin. It launched on January 12th, 2019. Buxcoin’s total supply is 450,038,817 coins and its circulating supply is 165,180,344 coins. Buxcoin’s official website is www.buxcoins.com. Buxcoin’s official Twitter account is @bux_coins and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Buxcoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Buxcoin directly using US dollars.
