Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLYGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,220,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 22,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BFLY opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 159.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Butterfly Network will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $110,563.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,408 shares of company stock valued at $142,539. Insiders own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth $5,883,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 305.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 909,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 685,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Butterfly Network by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 593,387 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 10.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,464,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,045,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after acquiring an additional 244,298 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

