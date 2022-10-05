Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,220,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 22,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 16.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BFLY opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 159.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Butterfly Network will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $110,563.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,408 shares of company stock valued at $142,539. Insiders own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth $5,883,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 305.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 909,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 685,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Butterfly Network by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 593,387 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 10.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,464,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,045,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after acquiring an additional 244,298 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

