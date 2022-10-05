BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.63-$8.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.92.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $72.69. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 512.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 187,027 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BRP by 114.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 77,587 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BRP by 107.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 63,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 1,253.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

