BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.63-$8.90 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.92.
BRP Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $72.69. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.08.
BRP Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 512.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 187,027 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BRP by 114.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 77,587 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BRP by 107.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 63,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 1,253.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP (DOOO)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.