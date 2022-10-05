BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRPGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRP. Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ:BRP opened at $25.76 on Monday. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.48 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin acquired 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

