Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,119 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,580,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,958,000 after purchasing an additional 70,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Canyon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 113,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.38. 65,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

